Aurionpro Solutions gains 5% on order wins worth Rs 48 crore

Shares of Aurionpro Solutions gained 5.2 percent intraday Monday after company won a prestigious order from Bharat Electronic.

Aurionpro Solutions has won a prestigious order from Bharat Electronic (BEL) in connection with the installation and maintenance of the surveillance system to be deployed by BEL in Delhi as per the project undertaken by CDPWD, Delhi.

Aurionpro shall supply and install cameras and set up the surveillance system at the designated sites as per the contract and provide maintenance and support.

The order is valued at about Rs 48 crore, the installation and implementation will be completed upto September 2019, followed by the maintenance and support of five years.

Paresh Patel, EVP Products and Customer Experience, Aurionpro Solutions said, “Aurionpro has been working on various smart cities and smart mobility projects and this win will further boost our position as a lead player in this space”.

At 11:52 hrs Aurionpro Solutions was quoting at Rs 121, up Rs 5.70, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

