ADF Foods stock hits upper circuit after Infinity Holdings buys 12 lakh shares

Moneycontrol News
Dec 4, 2020 / 09:53 AM IST
ADF Foods
ADF Foods
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ADF Foods Industries share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on BSE on December 4 after Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares.

Infinity Holdings acquired 12 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499.04 per share and 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Dangi Alpana Sanjay also bought 2,21,536 equity shares in the company at Rs 499.98 per share.

However, Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 offloaded 1.9 lakh equity shares in ADF Foods at Rs 499 per share. Thakkar Mishal Ashok sold 3 lakh shares at Rs 500 per share, Priyanka Bhavesh Thakkar 1,00,953 shares at the same price, Ebony Advisors LLP 4 lakh shares at Rs 498.75 per share and Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd 4 lakh shares at Rs 501.2 per share on the NSE.

The stock was trading at Rs 527.75, up Rs 25.10, or 4.99 percent at 09:42 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 527.75. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 527.75 and an intraday low of Rs 527.75.

There were pending buy orders of 39,673 shares, with no sellers available.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 4.12 times and was trading with volumes of 30,473 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,096 shares, an increase of 235.02 percent.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ADF Foods #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:53 am

