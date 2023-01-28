English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live Now Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate SBI Cards and Payment Services; target of Rs 935: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on SBI Cards and Payment Services with a target price of Rs 935 in its research report dated January 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    January 28, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on SBI Cards and Payment Services

    We believe that when EMI assets in receivables mix starts to increase (currently at 61%), there can be improvement in yields that can negate higher cost of funds. Re-rating can happen as the revolver mix edges higher and company continues to increase focus on EMI assets. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.

    Outlook

    We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating and decrease our TP to Rs935 (34x on PE Sep’24E results) from Rs1013 (earlier:34x PE Sep’24E results) as we decrease our FY24/25 NII estimates by 7.3%/14.7%, given increase in cost of funds to 6.5%/6.6% for FY24/25 (from 5.7%/5.8% earlier).