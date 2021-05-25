Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1456: Dolat Capital Market
Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1456 in its research report dated May 06, 2021.
Broker Research
May 25, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Dolat Capital Market's research report on CEAT
CEAT reported stellar topline in Q4FY21 while EBITDA margin was suppressed on account of high RM cost (GM contracted by 355bps QoQ) and adverse mix. Overall raw material cost increased by about 12% sequentially on a per kg basis. Consol revenue grew 3% QoQ to Rs 22.9bn (vs est Rs 22bn) in 4Q led by 1) revival in OEM demand and capacity addition, 2) continued strong replacement demand and 3) market share gain in PCR and TBR segments.
Outlook
However, rising RM inflation and weakening retail are key near term risks. We maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 1,456 (based on 14x FY23E Cons EPS).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
