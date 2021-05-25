MARKET NEWS

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1456: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1456 in its research report dated May 06, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on CEAT


CEAT reported stellar topline in Q4FY21 while EBITDA margin was suppressed on account of high RM cost (GM contracted by 355bps QoQ) and adverse mix. Overall raw material cost increased by about 12% sequentially on a per kg basis. Consol revenue grew 3% QoQ to Rs 22.9bn (vs est Rs 22bn) in 4Q led by 1) revival in OEM demand and capacity addition, 2) continued strong replacement demand and 3) market share gain in PCR and TBR segments.


Outlook


However, rising RM inflation and weakening retail are key near term risks. We maintain Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 1,456 (based on 14x FY23E Cons EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


TAGS: #Accumulate #Ceat #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: May 25, 2021 02:24 pm

