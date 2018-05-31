App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Bata India; target of Rs 824: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Bata India with a target price of Rs 824 in its research report dated May 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Bata India

Bata’s Q4FY18 results came broadly in line with our estimates. We anticipated lower revenue growth for Bata compared to Relaxo (+18%)and Khadim (+31%) based on our recent channel checks. In addition, margin improvement benefiting from implementation of GST, was in line with our anticipation. Going ahead, we believe that Bata sales growth would remain lower vs peers, mainly due to increased competition, better and economic offerings by peers.

Outlook

Further, premiumization, implementation and cost saving would continue which would accelerate profitability ahead of the sales. We have revised FY19E and FY20E estimates to ` 20.5 and ` 24.2. Valuing Bata at 35x FY20E EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 824. Maintain Accumulate.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 31, 2018 03:56 pm

tags #Accumulate #Bata India #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.