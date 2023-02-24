 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank-backed Emeritus expects to be profitable in FY24 on bookings basis

Nikhil Patwardhan
New Delhi / Feb 24, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

Emeritus co-founders Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu expect their revenue to grow about 40 percent in 2022-23.

From left to right Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Mohan Kannegal and Ashwin Damera

SoftBank-backed higher edtech startup Emeritus, formerly known as Eruditus, expects to turn profitable in FY24 (2023-24) on a bookings basis as the company sees strong growth in its revenue with working professionals increasingly opting for upskilling amid fears of recession.

The company, which last raised equity funding in August 2021 at a post-money valuation of $3.2 billion, will breakeven in the current quarter (January-March) and turn profitable on a bookings basis in the next quarter (April-June), co-founders Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu told Moneycontrol in an interview on the sidelines of the GSV Emeritus Summit. For the next full fiscal, Emeritus expects to be profitable on a booking basis, they added. Emeritus follows a July-June financial year.

Edtech companies like Emeritus, calculate revenue, typically in two ways--accrued and bookings. Bookings revenue or collection revenue is the total sales generated by the company during a fiscal year that also includes deferred revenue. Accrued revenue, on the other hand, excludes deferred revenue. Deferred revenue is the advance fees collected for services that will be delivered over a period of time.

“On an accrual basis, there’s typically a lag of one year between bookings and accrual revenue,” Damera said when asked when the company will be profitable on an accrual basis.