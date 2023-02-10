 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Info Edge writes down Rs 276 crore investment in Rahul Yadav’s startup 4B Networks

Feb 10, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

Info Edge believes that the proptech startup might find it difficult to weather the ongoing funding winter due to its cash burn.

4B Networks is led by Housing.com’s founder Rahul Yadav (in picture)

Info Edge has written down its entire investment in proptech startup 4B Networks, which is led by Housing.com’s founder Rahul Yadav. The company had invested Rs 276 crore in the company as of September 2022 and attributed the write-down due to concerns around the uncertainty of the funding environment.

The company said impairment of Rs 276 crore was charged as an exceptional item in its Q3FY23 results. Info Edge had invested in 4B Networks through its subsidiary Allcheckdeals India.

4B Networks, through its platform Broker Network, allows real estate developers and brokers to communicate, and also connects brokers with buyers.