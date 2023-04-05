Startup policy think tank ADIF urges CCI to evaluate Google's user choice billing

Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a New Delhi policy think tank comprising prominent Indian internet companies such as Matrimony, Paytm, MapmyIndia, TrulyMadly and other local entrepreneurs, said on April 5 that it has requested the CCI (Competition Commission of India) to look into Google's user choice billing system 'on an urgent basis'.

In February 2023, Google had announced that it will allow app developers to offer an alternate billing system for in-app purchases within India from April 26, 2023, in a bid to comply with CCI's directives.

As per the new policy, if a user pays through the alternative billing system (also termed as User Choice billing system), the transaction will still be subjected to a service fee, but at a 4 percent rate reduction.

This effectively means that developers will have to shell out a service fee to Google ranging from 6-26 percent for in-app purchases and subscriptions, depending on the type of app/service and the annual revenue it generates on Google Play, as compared to the regular 10-30 percent service fee.

