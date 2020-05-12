Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 10 to Rs 3,876 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for May delivery fell Rs 10, or 0.26 percent, to Rs 3,876 per quintal with an open interest of 27,765 lots.

Soybean for June delivery went down by Rs 22, or 0.58 percent, to Rs 3,790 per quintal with an open interest of 76,165 lots.

The fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.