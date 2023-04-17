English
    Sonata Software Q4 PAT seen up 22.7% QoQ to Rs. 144.5 cr: KR Choksey

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 56.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,294.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

    April 17, 2023 / 03:39 PM IST
    KR Choksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January - March’ 23) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Sonata Software to report net profit at Rs.144.5 crore up 22.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 43.3% year-on-year).

    Earnings before interest, tax, (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.5 percent Q-o-Q (up 56.9 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 149.1 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

