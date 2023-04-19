English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Som Distilleries on a high as subsidiary begins production in Karnataka

    The stock has given a return of 40.25 percent since the start of 2023, outperforming the Sensex, which has lost 3.10 percent during the period

    Shivam Shukla
    April 19, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Som Distilleries’ subsidiary Woodpecker Distilleries has started production of beer in Karnataka's Hassan. (Representative image)

    Som Distilleries’ subsidiary Woodpecker Distilleries has started production of beer in Karnataka's Hassan. (Representative image).

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd shares rallied in early trade on April 19 after the company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Woodpecker Distilleries and Breweries, started commercial production of beer.

    At 10.39 am, Som Distilleries was trading at Rs 166, 4.1 percent higher on the National Stock Exchange from the previous close.
    “We are now pleased to announce that our expanded capacity at Hassan, Karnataka has commenced commercial production. This will lead to better supply of our products across all the distribution points in the relevant markets,” the company told exchanges.

    The stock has given a return of 40.25 percent since the start of 2023, outperforming the Sensex, which has delivered a negative 3.10 percent return during the same period.

    The stock has underperformed the Nifty over the last five years after giving a return of 22.44 percent, whereas the benchmark has given a return of 66.89 percent during the same duration.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shivam Shukla
    Tags: #beer production #Market news #markets #production enhancement #som distilleries #woodpecker
    first published: Apr 19, 2023 10:20 am