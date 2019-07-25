App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Snapdeal delivers 'fake' products; company founders booked

They were booked for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code after businessman Indermohan Singh Honey complained that instead of a Woodland belt and a wallet, he was delivered fakes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The police here have registered a case against Snapdeal founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal after a local Congress leader alleged that the online shopping site sent him fake products.

They were booked for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code after businessman Indermohan Singh Honey complained that instead of a Woodland belt and a wallet, he was delivered fakes.

Singh had acted as a spokesperson of the party during the recent Lok Sabha election campaign.

He placed the order on July 17, paying online for it, police said.

In a complaint lodged at the city's Gumanpura police station, the businessman said he suspected the genuineness of the products delivered at his home, and took them to a Woodland showroom.

The staff there examined the products and said they were “duplicate and fake”, Gumanpura station house officer Manoj Singh Sikarwal said.

An assistant sub inspector has been assigned to investigate the case against Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl and COO Rohit Bansal.

Indermohan Singh has claimed getting a bad deal from the shopping site in the past as well.

He alleged that some months back Snapdeal did not deliver the wristwatch he ordered, while a message from the site claimed it had reached his home. However, he got a refund when he complained.

 
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 10:00 pm

