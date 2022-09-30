English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE | Sebi Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Addresses Media
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Sebi extends two-factor authentication for mutual fund subscription transactions

    The new framework will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

    In order to further safeguard interest of investors, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to extend the two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in units of mutual funds.

    The new framework will come into effect from April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

    At present, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and signature method for offline transactions. "It has now been decided to extend the Two-Factor Authentication for subscription transactions in the units of mutual funds as well," Sebi said.

    In case of subscription and redemption of units, two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication. One of the factors for such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unit holder at his/her email or phone number registered with the AMC.

    In case of demat transactions, the process of two-factor authentication as laid down by the depositories will be followed. Sebi has clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will be applicable only at the time of registration.
    PTI
    Tags: #Mutual Funds #SEBI #subscription transactions #two factor authentication
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 07:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.