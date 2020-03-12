Reporter's Take | NBCC mulls moving NCLAT, Jaypee homebuyers stare at a delay

Jaypee homebuyers might see further delay in construction of flats as sources to Moneycontrol inform that NBCC might be planning to appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Legal experts also said that timely compliance of the previous NCLT order is essential to ensure that projects are not delayed.

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to understand the reason for the delay and future of the project in this Moneycontrol exclusive.