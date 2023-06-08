English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI Monetary Policy: Coming soon, regulatory framework for default-loss guarantee arrangement in digital lending

    Monetary Policy Meet: The guidelines will further facilitate the development of the digital lending ecosystem, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said

    Harsh Kumar
    June 08, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will come up with a regulatory framework for default loss guarantee arrangement (DLGA) in digital banking, governor Shaktikanta Das said on June 8 while announcing the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting.

    It has been decided to further promote responsible innovation and prudent risk management. It has been decided to issue guidelines on DLGA in digital lending, Das said.

    "This will further facilitate the development of the digital lending ecosystem and enhance credit penetration in the economy," the governor said.

    As expected, the MPC left the interest rates unchanged and stuck with "withdrawal of accommodation" stance.

    WhatsApp Image 2023-06-08 at 11.14.16 AM

    (This is a developing story, please come back for more details)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Harsh Kumar “ is Correspondent at Moneycontrol based in Delhi. Harsh covers BFSI sector. You can reach him at Harsh.kumar@nw18.com
    Tags: #Default loss guarantee arrangement #DLGA #Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 11:02 am