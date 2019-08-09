App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti podcast | Kashmir issue: Article 370 is about emotions and a not calm, rational assessment: Praveen Swami

Group Consulting Editor at Network18, Praveen Swami, feels that those expecting much from the revocation of Article 370 could be left disappointed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 8 explaining the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and why it wants to bifurcate the state.

While he said that the special status only attributed to terrorism, separatism and corruption, Network18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami feels that people expecting too much from the revocation of Article 370 could be disappointed.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Swami tells Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony all about the history of the Kashmir conflict, and what can be expected in future of the region and the newly-formed union territory of Ladakh.

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.

You can also listen to a previous episode where Political Analyst Sharad Pradhan shares his take after the government's initial announcement of abrogating Article 370.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 02:06 pm

