Rajneeti podcast | Kashmir issue: Article 370 is about emotions and a not calm, rational assessment: Praveen Swami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on August 8 explaining the government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and why it wants to bifurcate the state.

While he said that the special status only attributed to terrorism, separatism and corruption, Network18 Group Consulting Editor Praveen Swami feels that people expecting too much from the revocation of Article 370 could be disappointed.

In this episode of the Rajneeti podcast, Swami tells Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony all about the history of the Kashmir conflict, and what can be expected in future of the region and the newly-formed union territory of Ladakh.

Tune in to the Rajneeti podcast for more.