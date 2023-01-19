 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PVR says merger with INOX to complete in February, expects Hindi film business to recover in 2023

Maryam Farooqui
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

The merger received a nod from National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT ), Mumbai Bench through a verbal order on January 12.

Multiplex operator PVR that posted its December quarter results on January 19 said, its merger with INOX will be completed within FY23.

The company reported revenue of Rs 26,556 million, EBITDA of Rs 3,619 million, and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 369 million.

"We are waiting for the written (NCLT) order which is expected to come by mid-February. The merger will be completed by mid-February," Sanjeev Kumar, Joint Managing Director, PVR Limited told Moneycontrol.

The company expects to complete all the legal formalities with respect to the proposed merger including the issue of PVR shares to Inox shareholders within the next 45 days of receipt of a certified true copy of the order passed by NCLT, said PVR.

“With the verbal approval for the merger coming through from
NCLT, we are tracking well within the projected timelines for the closure of the transaction. We intend to complete all the formalities within the current financial year,” said Ajay Bijli, Chairman cum Managing Director, of PVR.