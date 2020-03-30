App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 02:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab National Bank unveils new logo

The new logo will bear distinct signages of all the three public sector lenders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has unveiled a new logo as it merges United Bank of India and OBC with it, with effect from April 1.

The new logo will bear distinct signages of all the three public sector lenders.

With this, PNB is set to become the second largest lender in the country.

"#PunjabNationalBank is here with #OrientalBankofCommerce & #UnitedBankofIndia in an all new avatar. Be a part of the #TogetherForTheBetter journey with us and experience a smoother and smarter way of banking," PNB said in a tweet on Monday.

Close

Assuaging concerns regarding the merged entity, PNB also said there is no reason to worry as the three banks are coming together to be better, bigger and stronger.

related news

"Together we are bigger, stronger & faster. People & Banking will now be closer than ever before. You will have products fine tuned to your needs," it said in another tweet.

PNB also appealed to its customers to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak and access its services through net banking and PNBONE app.

"Now, pay your tax, get interest certificates, track your investments and more with just one app. Have you downloaded #PNBONE app yet? #BankFromHomeAndStaySafe #COVID 18," the lender said.

Ten state-owned banks are to be merged into four bigger and stronger banks with effect from April 1.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Punjab National Bank

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.