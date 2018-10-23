Mutual funds: Revolutionising the way India invests

In just 25 years, mutual funds have made an unparalleled impact on the Indian investor, as evident in the total assets under management (AUM) skyrocketing to Rs. 25 trillion in 2018. The recently concluded GIC presents CNBC-TV18 Mutual Fund Awards marked both these milestones by hosting some of the keenest minds from the industry.

In addition to recognising 21 of the best-performing funds, the event also featured an enlightening chat between CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh and former SEBI Chairman U. K. Sinha. The former regulator channeled years of experience, weighing in on topics like the market’s current state and the long term outlook for the industry.

Their engaging discussion was rivalled only by a panel discussion that brought industry heavyweights together to deliberate upon what the next 25 years hold for mutual funds in India. Benefiting from the combined brilliance of executives from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sundaram Asset Management and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, the panel was a masterclass in mutual funds.

With all this and more, it’s no surprise that the GIC presents CNBC-TV18 Mutual Fund Awards have become a veritable fount of knowledge for investors across the country. And now, you can watch some of the most groundbreaking ideas and exchanges from the evening below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKJUP0SZcKk