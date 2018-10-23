App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPress Release
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mutual funds: Revolutionising the way India invests

In addition to recognising 21 of the best-performing funds, the event also featured an enlightening chat between CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh and former SEBI Chairman U. K. Sinha. The former regulator channeled years of experience, weighing in on topics like the market’s current state and the long term outlook for the industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In just 25 years, mutual funds have made an unparalleled impact on the Indian investor, as evident in the total assets under management (AUM) skyrocketing to Rs. 25 trillion in 2018. The recently concluded GIC presents CNBC-TV18 Mutual Fund Awards marked both these milestones by hosting some of the keenest minds from the industry.

In addition to recognising 21 of the best-performing funds, the event also featured an enlightening chat between CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh and former SEBI Chairman U. K. Sinha. The former regulator channeled years of experience, weighing in on topics like the market’s current state and the long term outlook for the industry.

Their engaging discussion was rivalled only by a panel discussion that brought industry heavyweights together to deliberate upon what the next 25 years hold for mutual funds in India. Benefiting from the combined brilliance of executives from Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sundaram Asset Management and Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, the panel was a masterclass in mutual funds.

With all this and more, it’s no surprise that the GIC presents CNBC-TV18 Mutual Fund Awards have become a veritable fount of knowledge for investors across the country. And now, you can watch some of the most groundbreaking ideas and exchanges from the evening below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKJUP0SZcKk
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #Mutual Funds #Press Release

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.