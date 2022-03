business Petrol, diesel prices rise for first time in 2022; how is the tax on fuel calculated? Fuel prices have hiked for the first time in 2022. Petrol price in national capital rose to ₹96.21/litre today, while price of diesel rose to ₹87.47/litre. Cooking gas also got costlier by ₹50 per cylinder. How are petrol prices calculated in India and how much of it is tax? Let's find out.