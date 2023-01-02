English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    What is hedging?

    Bhavya Dua
    January 02, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

    There are multiple asset classes that exist in the investing world, with different asset classes holding different risk and return levels. Hedging helps investors protect themselves from the financial loss due to a negative event. It is the purchase of one asset to reduce the risk of loss from another asset. It aids in limiting losses that occur due  to unforeseeable market scenarios. Investing in gold to protect against losses incurred in the equity market, is one such example. Though it is majorly used in the stock market, it happens nearly everywhere in practice. When you get homeowner’s insurance, for example, you are protecting yourself against fires, break-ins etc.

    hedging_001
    Bhavya Dua
    Tags: #hedge #invest #MC Mini #MC Minis #stocks
    first published: Jan 2, 2023 06:44 pm