To avoid overspending use prepaid cards, wallet

Representative image

Since the implementation of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, online spending is on the rise. You can adopt a simple strategy to curb overspending -- use prepaid instruments if you are among those who have been spending on credit card and going overboard.

You can use traditional prepaid cards or mobile wallets.

Prepaid Cards

Wallets

Prepaid cards are not linked to any bank account. All you need to do is load the card with the required amount, and you can start using it offline (at the point-of-sale terminal) and online. Some cards allow you to withdraw cash at the ATM.