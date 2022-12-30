 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Revised rules for safe deposit lockers, new KYC norms to buy insurance…six money changes in January to watch out for

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

The New Year is set to usher in a string of changes that will affect your money box. From renewing your bank locker agreement to taking note of revised insurance KYC norms and mutual fund rules, here are six developments you ought to bear in mind.

It is finally time to bid goodbye to the year 2022 and welcome 2023.

Amidst the celebrations, however, be mindful of the financial tasks that await you during this period.

Revised rules for bank locker agreements
Many bank customers have received text messages from their banks asking them to renew their safe deposit locker agreements over the last few days.

“Dear Customer, as advised by RBI, please visit your branch and execute the revised locker agreement by January 1. Please ignore if already done,” reads the message sent by the State Bank of India (SBI).

The messages and instructions have their genesis in a February 2021 Supreme Court (SC) judgment, followed by a circular on safe deposit lockers issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August 2021. The SC had directed the RBI to finalise regulations for locker management in banks within six months from the date of order.

The RBI complied with the order in August, issuing a circular that required banks to have a board-approved agreement in place for lockers. “Banks may adopt the model locker agreement to be framed by Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). This agreement shall be in conformity with these revised instructions and the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in this regard,” the RBI notification said.

The new rule came into force on January 1, 2022 for new locker facilities, but for existing customers, banks have to complete the process by January 1, 2023. Banks such as SBI and Central Bank of India, among others, have been exhorting their customers to get these agreements in place by December 31, 2022.