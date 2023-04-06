 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI rate hike pause brings relief to borrowers. But that could just be temporary

Hiral Thanawala
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:09 PM IST

As the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged, existing home loan borrowers should assess their current liabilities and devise strategies to prepay the loan.

RBI kept the repo rate unchanged

Borrowers can heave a sigh of relief as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep its policy repo rate hike unchanged at 6.5 percent in the first bi-monthly monetary policy review of FY24.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank has a taken pause on hiking the repo rate, contrary to industry expectations, while terming it ‘temporary’ and retaining its stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ taking into account the turmoil caused by global banking crisis and the contagion risks.

“Given that the RBI has hiked the repo rate by a total of 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022, which has caused home loan interest rates to rise to 9 percent and more, the stable repo rate is expected to provide some relief to homebuyers,” says Subhash Goel, director of Goel Ganga Developments.

Borrowers be cautious: RBI’s war on inflation not over yet