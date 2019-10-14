Now get a reprint of your PAN card for just Rs 50

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an essential document used for several purposes. It is compact and can fit easily into wallets. You can order a reprint of your PAN card for just Rs 50 in case you have lost or damaged it, or want a copy of it.

A PAN card is issued by the income tax department via two agencies- UTIITSL and NSDL-TIN. You can get a reprint from either of the two agencies, depending on who had originally issued your document.

Getting a reprint of your PAN card

Log on to the NSDL or the UTIITSL website and look for the "Reprint PAN Card" option. Using this service, you can get your PAN card delivered at your doorstep. However, be sure to use it only when there are no changes to be made to your current PAN information.

A fee of Rs 50 is charged both by NSDL and UTIITSL to deliver PAN card anywhere in India, while for those residing outside the country, the fee charged is Rs 950. The PAN reprint will be delivered to the applicant's address in the income tax department's database.

To apply for a reprint, you have to provide your PAN number and date of birth. Aadhaar card number is also asked by NSDL as it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar.