How to Look up an EIN Number: An In-Depth Manual

If you're on an exciting mission to unearth the hidden gems of the business world, diving into the nooks and crannies of tax identities, when you suddenly realize that you need the key to unlock these treasures: the elusive EIN number.

Don't worry. This blog post will be your reliable guide and compass as you navigate the complex maze of EIN number lookups.

Let's go on this adventure together as we decipher and master the art of discovering your company's unique tax ID number, which is required whether you're trying to verify a business partner or just doing your own due diligence.

What Is an EIN?

To identify your business entity, you'll need an EIN. Mainly employed for fiscal reasons.

Any business that has workers in a corporation or partnership, or files employment, excise, or alcohol, tobacco, and weapons tax reports with the IRS must make an EIN number lookup.

The EIN is the government's primary means of identifying your company. It goes by a few other names: "tax identification number," "federal tax ID number," and "social security number." It could be helpful for:





Get a license to operate a business



Complete required legal company paperwork



Create a company bank account



Submit tax returns for your company



Start a small business



Apply for a loan

How to Look up an EIN Number?

Here are some options for verifying your company's Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) if you've applied for one in the past but can't remember your EIN.

1. Check Your EIN Confirmation Letter

When the IRS has approved your application for an EIN, you will be notified. There are two ways to receive confirmation of your EIN: online when it was issued or via mail/email.

Look through old business records, both paper and digital. You, or whoever assisted you with the application, may have kept a copy for future use.

2. Check Anywhere Your EIN Could Be Recorded

Since it must be on many necessary documents, a tax ID or EIN lookup should be straightforward. Some possible locations where you'll have your EIN number lookup are:





Prior Year Tax Returns: Verify your prior tax filings, whether income, employment, or excise. Assuming this isn't your first time using an EIN, you'll find your EIN on most federal forms, including tax returns.

Loan or License Applications: You may have submitted your EIN on loan, license, or permit applications.

Bank or Financial Institution: If you created a business checking account with your EIN, you can request the EIN you used to open the account by calling or visiting the bank office where the account was opened.

CP 575 Notice: The IRS will mail you a Confirmation Request Form (CP575) once they assign your business an EIN. It's possible that they issued this electronically in response to your online, faxed, or mailed application. Verify if you receive a confirmation letter from the IRS, either digitally or in hard copy, when you first applied for your EIN.

The process of an EIN lookup is straightforward, so there's no need to pay a third-party agency.

3. Call the IRS

Calling the IRS is the third option for your EIN lookup. Dial (800) 829-4933 to speak with an agent on the Business and Specialty Tax line. Monday through Friday, office hours are 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

How to Look up a Company’s EIN?

The need to verify, assess risk, or investigate another firm's EIN may arise. When you need an organization's EIN lookup, you can do so in several ways:





Pay a Third Party for Help: An EIN database should also be considered. You may have EIN number lookup access to valuable data about various firms from these third-party services for a cost.

Check the Company’s Credit Report: While there are more safeguards in place to protect the privacy of individual consumers, practically anyone can view a company's credit record. A firm's EIN and other pertinent information, such as how the company handles its credit obligations, may be included in some corporate credit reports and scores.

Ask for the Information: It's possible that the company's payroll or accounting division would be the best place to direct your inquiry, but you cannot be guaranteed of getting any answers.

Search State and Federal Websites: EIN searching from state and federal government websites may yield results in your quest for a company's details, including its EIN. The state's secretary of state website is a fantastic place to begin your EIN lookup. If the company is publicly traded, you might also look for SEC filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website.





How to Get an EIN?

You can have your EIN lookup free of charge in minutes by filling out Form SS-4 and submitting it via the IRS website, via fax, or via regular mail.





Fax: (855) 641-6935

Mail: Internal Revenue Service, Attn: EIN Operation, Cincinnati, OH 45999





Contact at (267) 941-1099 (open 6 am-11 pm EST, Monday through Friday).



Fax at (855) 215-1627 (inside the US) or (304) 707-9471 (internationally).



You can mail your SS-4 to the IRS's EIN International Operation department in Cincinnati, Ohio, 45999.

Since having an EIN may be essential to register a business , we advise companies to make an EIN number lookup as soon as feasible. If you're a one-person operation without plans to expand into employing others, you can skip an EIN number lookup.The quickest way for an EIN lookup free of charge is to apply for one online. However, if you're located in the United States or the District of Columbia, you also have these options:You can apply for an EIN lookup in one of the following ways if you’re an international applicant who doesn’t have a permanent U.S. residence or business location:Complete an SS-4 form before calling to request an EIN lookup so that you can be ready to answer the agent's inquiries. Fill out Form SS-4 and send it in through fax or mail to the IRS.

Although faxing can help you in an EIN lookup in as little as four business days, mailing an application can take at least four weeks.

Once you’ve obtained your EIN, you must safeguard it. Since an EIN isn't as common as a social security number, losing track of it is simple. Your EIN is your company's tax ID; as such, it will be required whenever taxes, banking, and licensing come into play.

Does My Business Need an EIN?

The EIN application process is open to any kind of business. However, the Internal Revenue Service mandates their use for some businesses. You will go for EIN lookup if you are involved in any of the following:





Do you withhold taxes from a nonresident alien's non-wage income if they receive payment from your company?



Does your business deal with trusts, philanthropies, estates, mortgage investment conduits, farmer's cooperatives, or plan administration?



Is your company staffed?



Does your company submit returns for payroll, excise, or ATF (alcohol, tobacco, and guns) taxes?



What is your Keogh plan status?



Is your company a partnership or a corporation?

EIN lookup is useful even if your company consists of only you (as in a sole proprietorship or a one-member LLC) and no other workers. Establishing a legal entity before establishing a commercial banking relationship or applying for a business license is often necessary.Without an EIN, your social security number (SSN) must be used on all required tax forms. Remember that you can only apply for an EIN lookup free of charge if you already have an SSN, an ITIN, or an EIN.

Does My Business Need to Reapply for a New EIN?

There can be instances when you need to apply again for a new EIN for your company. Instead of updating your company's existing EIN, the IRS requires a new application. Here are the most typical explanations the IRS gave:





There’s a bankruptcy case pending against you.



You modify your company's structure, such as going from sole proprietorship to incorporation or vice versa.



You put money from an inheritance into a trust.



You obtain a business by inheritance or acquisition.

If you need to reapply for an EIN lookup free of charge because of a change in your personal or professional circumstances, you can do so in the same way as a first-time applicant.

How to Cancel an EIN?

If you file for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and then decide you don't need it or if you shut down operations, you can terminate your business's relationship with the IRS. How you close your account will be determined by whether you have ever utilized the EIN to submit tax returns.

Send a letter to the IRS with your complete legal business name, EIN, business address, and why you must delete your account if you have never utilized the EIN. In a letter, address it to the Internal Revenue Service, Cincinnati Processing Center, OH 45999.

You may wish to send the letter via certified mail so that you have proof that the IRS received it. Before the IRS cancels your EIN account, you must file your final income tax return using the EIN. Form 1065, 1120-S, and 1120 are business tax returns with a checkbox indicating completion.

Even if your business had no income or expenses in its final year, you must still file a tax return.

Once the IRS has assigned an EIN, it cannot be transferred to another company, even if you decide to dissolve it.

In the future, if necessary, you can reopen your account and utilize the EIN for the same business, as it will still be the entity's permanent federal identification number.

How to Look up an EIN Number? – Frequently Asked QuestionsCan I Look up an EIN Number?

The IRS doesn’t make available a public database where you can have an EIN number lookup for your own or other businesses. However, you can check the EIN number lookup confirmation letter and any tax returns or financing paperwork you may have filed.

Is an EIN Number Free?

You can request an EIN lookup free of charge from the IRS. You'll only pay anything to get an EIN if you employ a service to handle your application for you.

Can I Use the Same EIN for Another Business?

Depends on the circumstances. In the event of a change in the business's ownership structure, such as purchasing another company, consider a new EIN lookup. You won't need a separate EIN if the new venture is simply a side business for your existing company. In case of doubt, a tax expert should be consulted.

Bottom Line on How to Look up an EIN Number?

An EIN lookup is a straightforward process that may be done in several ways, including web searches, calling the IRS, or using third-party services.

The procedure may differ based on the specifics of your case. Still, the most important thing is to have all the information you'll need handy, such as the business's name and location, and to be ready to offer further paperwork if asked.

If you take the time to follow these procedures and confirm the EIN's legality, you can be assured that your business operations will be done in an honest and risk-free fashion.

