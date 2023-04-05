 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold and silver ETFs suffer LTCG blow but still glitter

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:46 AM IST

Gold ETFs offer far better liquidity, convenience, safety and efficiency over the physical gold markets; silver ETFs also provide better liquidity and price efficiency than traditional options.

Gold ETFs have gained 14 percent, while silver funds have delivered returns of 3.60 percent on a yearly basis.

Your investments in gold or silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds will no longer have benefits of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and indexation and will be taxed at the marginal tax rate from this month.

This is because the Finance Bill 2023 has mandated that capital gains from mutual funds with less than 35 percent invested in equities would now be taxed at the investor's income tax slab rate, irrespective of how long they are held.

Note that this change will not affect investments made till March 31, as they will continue to enjoy indexation and LTCG tax benefits.

