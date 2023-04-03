 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Eight money mistakes you need to avoid in the new financial year

Hiral Thanawala
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST

Some seemingly simple financial mistakes can negatively impact your life and financial security. Listed here are some of these errors of commission and omission that need to be avoided in FY24.

Investing without a financial goal can be a recipe for financial disaster, since you may not know why you're investing in a particular asset or a scheme.

As we step into the new financial year 2023-24 (FY24), it's important to be aware of the common financial mistakes that can cost you dearly. From overspending via credit cards to not investing enough to tackle emergencies, procrastinating tax planning, not reviewing your credit report, and more, here is a quick rundown on the pitfalls to avoid.

Mistake #1: Inadequate emergency fund

Not having an emergency fund can put you in a difficult financial situation in case of any uncertainty, such as hospitalisation of a family member, job loss, etc. So, aim to save at least six months’ worth of living expenses in an emergency fund that you can access quickly.

Having a safety net in the form of an emergency fund not only adds to financial stability, but also leads to peace of mind.