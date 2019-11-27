Editor's Take | Soon, Online PSB Loans will track repayments too

Online PSB Loans that provides credit to MSME and retail borrowers within 59 minutes, is now planning to track repayments by customers.

The move is aimed at not only tackling the problem of NPAs, but will help borrowers maintain a healthy credit score to seek more loans.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas about Online PSB Loans' plans why it is important for both the company and the borrowers.