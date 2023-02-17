 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite rate hikes, home loan demand up in Rs 30-50-lakh, Rs 50-75-lakh segments

Hiral Thanawala
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST

Repo rate hikes have been passed on to home loan borrowers, which have led to a significant increase in EMIs ranging from 10-25 percent, says Amit Diwan, Chief Distribution Officer, IMGC

The rise in interest rates has continued unabated since May 2022, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started hiking repo rates. After a cumulative hike of 250 basis points (bps), existing home loan borrowers are staring at a steep interest burden and inflated equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Despite the hardening rate scenario, India’s only private mortgage guarantee company has seen a pick-up in home loan demand in the Rs 30-50-lakh and the Rs 50-75-lakh segments.

Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Mortgage Guarantee guidelines issued in 2008, IMGC’s partners include banks and housing finance companies (HFCs), such as State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, HDFC, LIC Housing, and ICICI Bank.

On the flip side, millennials are increasingly postponing home purchase decisions due to lower loan eligibility and emergence of attractive leasing options. IMGC provides credit default insurance which banks or NBFCs have taken, specifically for home loans. So, if a customer were to default on a home loan, IMGC indemnifies the bank and helps mitigate the lender’s losses.