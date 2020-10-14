172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|personal-finance|business-insight-is-investment-in-government-bonds-a-good-pension-plan-5963701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Is investment in government bonds a good pension plan? 

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses whether investing in government bonds is a good pension plan.

Moneycontrol News

Thirty-year government bonds were available for sale online on October 13 and 14. These will mature in 2050 with an annual yield of 6.22 percent and pay interest twice a year in April and October. These bonds carry little credit risk as they are issued by the Government of India and offer payouts twice a year.

So, should you invest in government bonds? Who should consider investing in it and who shouldn't? And why are they considered as a good alternative to pension plans?

Have your questions answered in this edition of Business Insight.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 08:32 pm

