OnMobile Global appoints Ganesh Murthy as CFO

Bengaluru-based OnMobile said on Saturday it has appointed Ganesh Murthy as the chief financial officer of the company.

"Ganesh's experience in global roles and diverse industries, make him an asset to the team as we expand our growth to include new products, on a global scale," OnMobile CEO Francois-Charles Sirois said in a statement.

The new CFO has more than 30 years of experience in finance across diverse industries like FMCG, consumer durables and IT.

The company said that this year it will be expanding the suite of entertainment products to include video, gaming and sound – enabling telecommunications operators.