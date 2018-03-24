App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 24, 2018 08:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

OnMobile Global appoints Ganesh Murthy as CFO

The new CFO has more than 30 years of experience in finance across diverse industries like FMCG, consumer durables and IT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru-based OnMobile said on Saturday it has appointed Ganesh Murthy as the chief financial officer of the company.

"Ganesh's experience in global roles and diverse industries, make him an asset to the team as we expand our growth to include new products, on a global scale," OnMobile CEO Francois-Charles Sirois said in a statement.

The new CFO has more than 30 years of experience in finance across diverse industries like FMCG, consumer durables and IT.

The company said that this year it will be expanding the suite of entertainment products to include video, gaming and sound – enabling telecommunications operators.

tags #Bengaluru #Business #India #OnMobile

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.