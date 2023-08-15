Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric unveils super-sports EV bike Diamond Head

Aug 15, 2023 / 01:05 pm

Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: On August 15, Ola Electric unveiled the next-generation two-wheeler EVs with improved efficiency and lower costs at its Consumer Day event.

CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) penetration in India has risen to 20 percent in India from less than two percent in the past two years.

The latest update will reportedly offer advanced and exciting features for electric scooters in India. As per reports, the latest