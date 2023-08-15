English
    Aug 15, 2023 / 01:05 pm

    Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric unveils super-sports EV bike Diamond Head

    Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: On August 15, Ola Electric unveiled the next-generation two-wheeler EVs with improved efficiency and lower costs at its Consumer Day event.

    CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) penetration in India has risen to 20 percent in India from less than two percent in the past two years.

    The latest update will reportedly offer advanced and exciting features for electric scooters in India. As per reports, the latest

    upgrade is anticipated to take the consumer riding experience several notches higher. This update will likely be accessible to consumers by the end of this year.

    Ola Electric will likely expand the mood options for the scooter's digital display, offering users diverse home screen settings. The current choices —light, auto, and dark settings — are anticipated to be expanded to cater to individual preferences.


    On August 12, Ola Electric had posted on social media platform, Twitter, ‘It’s time to change the way you move. Again. MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day", informing about the latest update launch.

    Recently, the two-wheeler EV manufacturer also opened the purchase window for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter. The scooter, which is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for pre-bookings, will be available to interested buyers for an additional Rs 10,000. The introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Air has been extended until August 15.

      The latest update - MoveOS 4 - will be likely be accessible to consumers by the end of this year. (Image: Ola)
    • August 15, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric's S1X scooter deliveries are scheduled for December 2023, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. 

    • August 15, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric's S1X scooter comes in two variants, with a 150-km range. Prices begin at around Rs 89,999 based on the model with an inaugural offer by Ola Electric.

    • August 15, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric's Gen 2 SI Pro scooter has a certified range of 195 kms, and will be launched in two new colours.

    • August 15, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: "Bringing down the cost of EVs has been a challenge for every EV company around the world, including manufacturers in India, says Bhavish Aggarwal.

    • August 15, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Buying EVs is not only good for the environment but also good for the wallet, says Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal at Consumer Day event

    • August 15, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric Customer Day event is being live-streamed across 600 cities across a thousand Ola Experience centers in India.

    • August 15, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric to live stream Customer Day on Youtube

      - On August 14, Ola Electric announced on micro-blogging site Twitter that it will live stream the event on August 15 at 12 pm.

    • August 15, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

      Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric gears ups for 'End Ice Age, Part 1' event 

      - The two-wheeler EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, is gearing up to kick off its 'End Ice Age, Part 1' event on August 15, which is marked as Customer Day by the company.

