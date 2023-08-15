Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: Ola Electric unveils super-sports EV bike Diamond Head

Ola Electric MoveOS 4 Launch Live Updates: On August 15, Ola Electric unveiled the next-generation two-wheeler EVs with improved efficiency and lower costs at its Consumer Day event.
CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) penetration in India has risen to 20 percent in India from less than two percent in the past two years.
The latest update will reportedly offer advanced and exciting features for electric scooters in India. As per reports, the latest
Ola Electric will likely expand the mood options for the scooter's digital display, offering users diverse home screen settings. The current choices —light, auto, and dark settings — are anticipated to be expanded to cater to individual preferences.
On August 12, Ola Electric had posted on social media platform, Twitter, ‘It’s time to change the way you move. Again. MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day", informing about the latest update launch.
Not a MoveOS 4 teaser. Seriously.
See you at Customer Day 2023.#EndICEagePart1 #OlaCustomerDay2023 pic.twitter.com/tJxU0qJLv0
— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 12, 2023
Recently, the two-wheeler EV manufacturer also opened the purchase window for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter. The scooter, which is priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for pre-bookings, will be available to interested buyers for an additional Rs 10,000. The introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Air has been extended until August 15.
- On August 14, Ola Electric announced on micro-blogging site Twitter that it will live stream the event on August 15 at 12 pm.
India, the wait is over. Customer Day 2023 and End ICE Age Part - 1 is here.— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) August 14, 2023
Watch the livestream on 15th August at 12:00 PM on the Ola Electric website or YouTube channel 👉https://t.co/S19USdlnz0#OlaCustomerDay2023 #EndICEagePart1 pic.twitter.com/nKLDsHXiDJ
- The two-wheeler EV manufacturer, Ola Electric, is gearing up to kick off its 'End Ice Age, Part 1' event on August 15, which is marked as Customer Day by the company.