Oil India Q1 PAT may dip 366.7% YoY to Rs 414.1 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at Rs 414.1 crore down 366.7% year-on-year (down 58.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 69.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,957 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 384.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 125.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 955.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

