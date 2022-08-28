Noida Twin Towers Demolition | Traffic restrictions in place; check the routes and diversions here

Traffic restrictions are in place in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida as India’s biggest residential demolition takes place at 2.30 pm on August 28. All it will take is a few seconds but it has larger repercussions for India’s real estate sector, the local environment and the safety of residents living in the vicinity of the Supertech-built twin towers in Sector 93 A.

Traffic is being regulated since morning in the surrounding area. DCP (Traffic) Ganesh Prasad Saha told Moneycontrol that Google Maps has been updated to reflect the restrictions as well as the diversions.

"The internal roads are closed for traffic since morning. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed for 30 minutes and will be opened once the dust settles down. The internal roads are likely to be closed till evening," said Saha.

Here is the list of roads that are blocked for traffic:

* From ATS Tiraha to Gejha fruit and vegetable market

* From Eldeco Chowk to Sector 108

* From Shramik Kunj to Sector 92 Ratiram Chowk

* From Shramik Chowk to Sector 132 Faridabad flyover

* From Sector 128 to Shramik Kunj Chowk Faridabad flyover

Roads that will remain closed till 4 pm (the time may be extended or curtailed, depending on the how the dust settles)

*Traffic from Noida towards Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway has been diverted from the Mahamaya Flyover towards Sector 37.

* Vehicles heading towards Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway from Noida have been diverted from the Film City flyover towards the elevated road.

* Traffic towards Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway has been stopped near Sector 82 intersection on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Vehicles on the service road are being re-routed through Gejha Tiraha Phase 2.

* Traffic from Greater Noida heading towards Noida and Delhi has been diverted from Pari Chowk towards Surajpur.

* Vehicles heading towards Noida and Delhi from the Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida have been diverted to Pari Chowk from Zero Point on the Yamuna Expressway.

* Traffic from the Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida heading to Noida and Delhi is being stopped at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 132. It is being rerouted to Pusta road of Sector 132.

Other diversions:

* Traffic moving towards Sector 108 from NSEZ and Eldeco Chowk diverted to the Panchsheel underpass.

* Traffic from Sector 83 going towards Sector 92 and Sharamik Kunj diverted to the Panchsheel underpass

* Vehicles heading to Shramik Kunj Sector 93 and Sector 92 from Sector 106 re-routed towards Sector 108 and Gejha Tiraha.

* Traffic to Sector 132 from Sector 82, Shramik Kunj using Faridabad flyover has been diverted to Sectors 108 and 105.

* Vehicles coming from Sector 132 and going to Sector 82 using the Faridabad flyover diverted to Sector 128

DCP Saha said emergency vehicles such as ambulances or those going towards airport and railway stations will be given a safe passage.