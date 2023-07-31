Nifty target, IPO activity and the week ahead | Market Minutes

In this episode of Market Minutes, Shailaja Mohapatra talks about the Q1 results lined up for this week, the trend in FII flows and the flurry of primary market activity. Catch Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa in Voice of the Day segment. Market Minutes is a morning podcast that puts the spotlight on hot stocks, keys data points and developing trends.
