Jun 07, 2018 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
News highlights: PSBs recap plan insufficient to support credit growth, says Moody's
This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.
PSBs recap plan insufficient to support credit growth: Moody's
COAI appoints Vodafone CEO Sunil Sood as Chairman
Kathua case: Charges of rape and murder framed against 7 accused
ACME Group bags 50 MW Solar power project
Tata Motors proposes to raise up to $500 mn via ECB
Global shortage of health workers in mental health: WHO
Bayer-Monsanto merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
Bharti Group entity sells Future Retail stake worth Rs 1,697 crore
Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE
HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Jaya's death, imposes costs on petitioner
Sunil Kapur examined by CBI
Pakistan's SC allows Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
China says 'no clue' on mystery illness striking US diplomats
India may cut expenditure to stick to 3.3% fiscal deficit: Moody's
Iraq launches air strike against Islamic State in Syria
World looks up to India and South Africa for providing leadership: Sushma Swaraj
Oil Minister Pradhan: Petrol, diesel will not be allowed to go out of reach of common man
HT Media to invest up to Rs 400 cr to expand radio biz
Buffett, Dimon say quarterly profit forecasts harming economy: Report
Idea to become Vodafone Idea; plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore
WhatsApp payments: IT Ministry asks NPCI to check compliance, data safety: Report
Future Group may soon deliver milk at your doorsteps
Forecast of heavy rains in Maharashtra from June 7-11
No agreement yet between US, China on ZTE: Trump aide
Death toll from Guatemala volcano eruption rises to 99
FDI inflows to India decline by $4 bn in 2017: Report
India records 22% reduction in maternal mortality ratio since 2013
Facebook announces first original news shows, with partners
PSBs recap plan insufficient to support credit growth: Moody's
Global ratings agency Moody's today said the government's recapitalisation plan for 21 state-run banks will help them in meeting regulatory capital needs, but will be insufficient to support credit growth. In October 2017, the government had announced a bank recapitalisation plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore over FY 18 and FY19. The government has budgeted a capital infusion of Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal.
COAI appoints Vodafone CEO Sunil Sood as Chairman
Telecom industry body COAI today said it has appointed Vodafone MD and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Sood as its new Chairman and Bharti Airtel COO Ajai Puri as vice-chairman.
Kathua case: Charges of rape and murder framed against 7 accused
A court here, hearing the brutal gang rape-and-murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, today framed charges against seven of the eight accused, paving way for beginning of trial against them, officials said here.The district and sessions court has framed charges under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang rape), special public prosecutor J K Chopra said here.
ACME Group bags 50 MW Solar power project
ACME Group today said it has won 50 MW solar power project at Gujrai solar park, Uttar Pradesh in an auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). ACME won the contract in the reverse auction held today, invited by the SECI for Gujrai solar park, a company statement said.
Tata Motors proposes to raise up to $500 mn via ECB
Tata Motors today said it plans to raise USD 250-500 million through overseas loans to refinance buy-back of bonds issued by the company in 2014. Tata Motors had issued senior notes worth USD 500 million on October 30, 2014 and due in 2020. Earlier this month, Tata Motors invited holders of the senior notes to sell their bonds to the company for cash consideration.
Global shortage of health workers in mental health: WHO
There is a global shortage of health workers trained in mental health and a lack of investment in community-based mental health facilities even though some countries have made progress in policy-making and planning for it, according to the WHO's Mental Health Atlas 2017. The report also highlighted that few countries have suicide prevention strategies despite WHO estimating that a little under 8,00,000 people die by suicide each year.
Bayer-Monsanto merger creates agrichemical juggernaut
German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer today sealed a USD 63-billion merger with US-based Monsanto, creating an agrichemical behemoth with lofty ambitions to feed the world but lambasted by environmentalists. "We will be even better placed to help the world's farmers grow more healthy and affordable food in a sustainable manner," chief executive Werner Baumann said in a statement.The German firm will pay owners of Monsanto stock USD 128 per share immediately.
Bharti Group entity sells Future Retail stake worth Rs 1,697 crore
Bharti Group entity Cedar Support Services today sold a 6 percent stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail for nearly Rs 1,697 crore, through open market transactions.According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Cedar disposed of 3.03 crore shares, amounting to 6.04 percent stake in Future Retail.
Commerce Secretary: US reaches deal with China's ZTE
The United States has reached a deal with Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp that includes a USD 1 billion fine, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.The fine comes on top of the roughly USD 1 billion ZTE has already paid for selling equipment to North Korea and Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.
HC dismisses plea for CBI probe into Jaya's death, imposes costs on petitioner
The Madras High Court today dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and imposed Rs 50,000 as costs on a petitioner, saying it was filed on frivolous grounds.
Sunil Kapur examined by CBI
The chairman of M/S Travel Food Services Sunil Kapur is currently being examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sources told Moneycontrol that Kapur allegedly managed to get a catering contract for Air Asia after lobbying for the carrier in India. Sources added that he was allegedly given Rs 10 crore for lobbying on behalf of Air Aisa India.
Pakistan's SC allows Pervez Musharraf to file nomination papers
Pakistan's Supreme Court today ruled that former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf, disqualified for life, can conditionally file his nomination papers to contest the general elections on July 25.A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, also directed the 74-year-old Musharraf, currently based in Dubai, to appear before the court on June 13.
Bats not ruled out as primary source of Nipah outbreak: Health Ministry
The Union Health Ministry today said bats cannot be ruled out as the primary source of Nipah outbreak even after earlier reports tested negative.
Two weeks ago, a central medical team told it that samples collected from bats in two Kerala districts, where 17 people have died of Nipah infection, tested negative.
Another TN girl ends life over NEET failure
A girl allegedly committed suicide after unable to clear the NEET examination, the second medical aspirant to end her life in Tamil Nadu this week. Subasri who could only score 24 in the National Elgibility cum Entrance Test for medical courses was feeling very depressed in the past few days and hanged herself in her house last night, police said.
Coinbase says it's 'on track' to become a regulated securities firm
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is on-track towards the goal of becoming a federally regulated broker-dealer, pending approval by federal authorities.
CBIC introduces PAN-based refund clearances of exporters
The CBIC has allowed clearance of GST refunds based on PAN of exporters if such refunds are held up due to mismatch in GSTIN mentioned in shipping bill and return forms. As much as Rs 14,000 crore worth of refunds due to exporters are stuck because of various reasons and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is organising a special refund fortnight from May 31 to June 14 to fast-track clearance of dues.
Bentley drives in all new Bentayga V8 at Rs 3.78 cr
Ultra luxury carmaker Bentley, in partnership with its dealer Exclusive Motors, today launched all new Bentley Bentayga V8 in the Indian market with price starting at Rs 3.78 crore (ex-showroom). The model would be available on order in the country.
