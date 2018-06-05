News highlights of the day: Oath taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers tomorrow in Raj Bhavan

Competition Commission orders probe against BCCI for 'abuse of dominant position'

The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed investigation against the Indian cricket board BCCI for alleged abuse of dominant position with regard to running professional domestic cricket leagues in the country.

The decision has come on a complaint filed by Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Essel Sports Pvt Ltd).

In a 14-page order, dated June 1, the CCI said there is "prima-facie" a case of abuse of dominant position by the BCCI which is in violation of competition norms.

"Thus, it appears that BCCI has abused its dominant position in the market of organisation of professional domestic cricket leagues in India by excluding the informant (Pan India Infraprojects) or any of its group companies from participating in tenders for media rights for IPL," the order said.

The regulator noted that apart from restraining the organisation of a competitive league (ICL) by Pan India Infraprojects, the BCCI appears to have excluded it from downstream market by disallowing it to bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights. (PTI)