News highlights of the day: Oath taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers tomorrow in Raj Bhavan

Jun 05, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shah reaches out to allies; to meet Badal, Thackeray
Reaching out to NDA allies ahead of the 2019 general elections, BJP chief Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tomorrow and Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh the following day, party leaders said on Tuesday.
On June 3, Shah met LJP chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who raised the issue of special status for Bihar. Sources also said that the Shah also meet Nitish Kumar and Mehbooba Mufti, chief ministers Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir respectively. (PTI)
Karnataka cabinet ministers swearing in: Oath taking ceremony of Karnataka ministers will take place on Wednesday at 2.12 pm in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Congress has been allocated 22 portfolios and 12 ministerial berths have been allocated to JD(S), ANI reported.
Kumaraswamy to expand ministry tomorrow
A fortnight after becoming Chief Minister, H D Kumaraswamy will expand his two-member cabinet tomorrow after days of hard bargaining between the ruling coalition partners, JDS and Congress.
At least nine MLAs from JDS would be inducted into the ministry in the first phase, Kumaraswamy said, on the eve of the expansion exercise, even as Congress was still discussing the names and awaiting the central leadership's green signal till this evening. (PTI)
10 killed in landslide in Mizoram, no relief from searing heat in North
Ten people were killed in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Mizoram, while the northern states continued to reel under the searing heat today with Churu sweating it out at 48.5 degrees Celsius.
Pre-monsoon showers have evaded the north so far, and it will be weeks before the rains reach the arid plains. The weatherman today forecast "heavy to very heavy rain" in Goa, Telangana and Karnataka and "heavy rain" in Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. (PTI)
Singapore declares Sentosa security zone for Trump-Kim summit, over 2,500 journos to cover
Singapore on Tuesday designated a special event area of the Sentosa island tourist resort for the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with over 2,500 journalists expected to cover the historic meeting.
The second area to be named for the summit was announced in a public order published in the Government Gazette online today which adds to a previous announcement that designated the area around Shangri-La Hotel here as a special event area for the summit which is scheduled to take place on June 12.
Extra security measures will be in force for these areas in the period between June 10 and 14.
No FIR, yet a probe against me: Chidambaram on ED questioning
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case today, said all the answers he gave to the probe agency were already recorded in government documents.
Chidambaram also said no FIR was registered against him, yet a probe had been initiated against him.
"Appeared before the ED. The questions were about what is already recorded in the file. Hence, answers too were what is recorded in the file. Need to reiterate there is no FIR, no offence alleged, yet there is an investigation," he tweeted. (PTI)
CAIT urges government to take immediate steps to secure consumer, business data
Traders body CAIT on Tuesday urged the IT Ministry to take immediate steps to ensure data security for consumers and businesses in India in the wake of reports that social networking giant Facebook had data sharing partnerships with several handset makers.
In a communication sent today to IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CAIT urged the senior leader to "take immediate steps to deal with this crucial issue of cyber security".
"...Sharing of such data may result in consolidation of business in few hands as data analytics could easily give information about the nature, preferences, capacity and capability, trends, purchase or sale behaviour of person or persons or trade groups," CAIT said.
SEBI puts in place guidelines for preferential issue by InvITs
Markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday put in place a detailed framework for listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) to make preferential issue of units to institutional investors, according to a PTI report.
SEBI said preferential issues need to be completed within 12 months from the date of passing of the resolution by InvIT's unit holders.
The units in a preferential issue would be offered and allotted to a minimum of two investors and a maximum of 1,000 investors in a financial year.
According to SEBI, the gap between preferential issues of units by InvITs should be six months, and allotment needs to be completed within 12 days.
CM Nitish Kumar launches veiled attack on Tejashwi Yadav
In a veiled attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said young leaders owing their position in politics to their families were interested in acquiring a post quickly to "make money".
Without naming any party or leader, Kumar also criticised excessive use of the social media by political figures. (PTI)
Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar and Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai tomorrow
BJP president Amit Shah will meet industrialist Ratan Tata, singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday and share the Modi government's achievements with them as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign, sources in the party said.
Shah, who will be in Mumbai tomorrow, is also scheduled to meet sporting legend Milkha Singh on June 7 in Chandigarh, they said.
The BJP launched a mega public drive, 'Sampark for Samarthan', following the Modi government's fourth anniversary on May 26. It announced that 4,000 functionaries of the party will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about the government's works during its four-year tenure. Shah will himself contact 50 people, the party had said. (PTI)
Daimler unveils new generation Mercedes-Benz bus at Tamil Nadu plant
German automaker Daimler on Tuesday unveiled its latest flagship product Mercedes-Benz 2441 Super High Deck bus, manufactured at the company's plant, according to PTI.
Daimler Buses India, part of the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, launched the 15 metre luxury coach, which it claimed was the lightest in the class and offered more power and comfort.
Competition Commission orders probe against BCCI for 'abuse of dominant position'
The Competition Commission has ordered a detailed investigation against the Indian cricket board BCCI for alleged abuse of dominant position with regard to running professional domestic cricket leagues in the country.
The decision has come on a complaint filed by Pan India Infraprojects Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Essel Sports Pvt Ltd).
In a 14-page order, dated June 1, the CCI said there is "prima-facie" a case of abuse of dominant position by the BCCI which is in violation of competition norms.
"Thus, it appears that BCCI has abused its dominant position in the market of organisation of professional domestic cricket leagues in India by excluding the informant (Pan India Infraprojects) or any of its group companies from participating in tenders for media rights for IPL," the order said.
The regulator noted that apart from restraining the organisation of a competitive league (ICL) by Pan India Infraprojects, the BCCI appears to have excluded it from downstream market by disallowing it to bid for the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights. (PTI)
AirAsia case: CBI examines Travel Food Services’ chairman Sunil Kapur
In the AirAsia probe, the CBI is examining Sunil Kapur, Chairman of M/s Travel Food Services.
Sources say Kapur lobbied with the government on behalf of AirAsia India for removal of the 5/20 rule.
In lieu, AirAsia awarded a catering contract for to Kapur's Travel Food allegedly worth Rs 10 crore, reports Moneycontrol's Tarun Sharma.
Ex-EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk is GoAir's new CEO
Budget carrier GoAir has appointed former EasyJet executive Cornelis (Cor) Vrieswijk as its new chief executive officer, four months after Wolfgang Prock-Schauer quit the same position to join the rival IndiGo.
Vrieswijk, who has taken charge of the new position from June 4, will report to the chairman, managing director and the airline's board, GoAir said in a release on Tuesday.
Inspire universities, students to take social responsibilities: President Kovind to Governors
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday asked students to engage with residents of villages to improve the status of cleanliness, literacy, immunisation and nutrition programmes.
In his concluding remarks at the two-day Governors' Conference here, he also suggested people adopt the 'Think Global, Act Local" approach for environment protection.
Keeping in mind the Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Accord and the International Solar Alliance, local and state-level contributions are very important to achieving national goals, Kovind said.
Government not debarred from reservation in promotion to SC/ST employees: Supreme Court
In a major relief to the Centre, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed it to go ahead with reservation in promotion for employees belonging to the SC and ST category in "accordance with law".
The top court took into account the Centre's submissions that entire process of promotion has come to a "standstill" due to the orders passed by various high courts and the apex court had also ordered for "status quo" in a similar matter in 2015.
A vacation bench of justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan said that the Centre was not "debarred" from making promotions in accordance with law in the matter. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.1794 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at Rs 67.1794 against the US dollar and Rs 78.5394 for the euro.
No unprovoked attack from across border shall go unanswered: Nirmala Sitharaman
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Army will continue to respect the ongoing Ramzan ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir but asserted that no unprovoked attack from across the border will go unanswered as the forces have been given the right to hit back.
Sitharaman, addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, said the Army was given the right to adequately respond to any cross border attacks or unprovoked firing.
Notwithstanding India's announcement of Ramzan ceasefire and talks between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries, there have been incidents of cross border firing along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir and nearly a dozen grenade attacks by militants within a week in the Valley. (PTI)
Government planning to revamp GST AAR mechanism to deal with contradictory rulings
The government is planning to revamp the advance ruling mechanism under Goods and Services Tax (GST) by setting up either a centralised authority or 4 regional authorities, in the wake of the contradictory orders passed by Authority for Advance Rulings (AARs) in different states.
Under the GST law, each state is required to set up AAR comprising one member from the central tax department, and the other from the respective state, according to a PTI report.
In view of the confusion being created by contradictory rulings given by different authorities on the same or similar issues, the Finance Ministry is weighing the option of setting up either a centralised AAR or regional AARs, an official said.
WhatsApp leak: Sebi to soon take action against market operators, company's senior staff
Sebi will soon take action against some market operators and senior staff members of about a dozen listed blue-chip firms for their alleged involvement in leak of price-sensitive information through WhatsApp, reported PTI.
NDA has to seek votes in Bihar in 2019 polls on Nitish govt's performance: JD(U)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be the NDA face in the 2019 general elections, but the alliance will have to seek votes in Bihar on the basis of the Nitish Kumar government's performance, the BJP's state ally JD(U) said.
Essel Infra in advanced stages of selling solar biz to Greenko
Essel Infraprojects, a part of Subhash Chandra-led Essel group, is in advanced stages of selling its 685-MW solar business to Greenko group, sources close to the development said.
Thane Police busts Rs 500-cr cryptocurrency racket; one held
The Thane Police has busted an online cryptocurrency racket, which had allegedly collected an estimated Rs 500 crore from people with promise of good returns, and has arrested one person, an official said today. Some people had floated a company about a year back and launched their own cyrptocurrency called the 'Money Trade Coin (MTC)', through which they promised high returns and lured people to invest about Rs 500 crore into its schemes, reported PTI.