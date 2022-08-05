English
    Narayana Murthy fund Catamaran taps former Infosys execs MD Ranganath and Deepak Padaki for top roles

    MD Ranganath will be Catamaran's Chairman, and Deepak Padaki will be the firm's President.

    Haripriya Suresh
    August 05, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
    Deepak Padaki and MD Ranganath

    Deepak Padaki and MD Ranganath

    NR Narayan Murthy’s investment firm Catamaran has appointed MD Ranganath as its Chairman, the firm announced on August 5. Ranganath was the firm’s President for the last three years.

    Prior to Catamaran, Ranganath had an 18-year tenure at Infosys and left as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in November 2018.

    As Chairman of Catamaran, MD Ranganath will be responsible for investment strategy, asset allocation, and the overall performance of the portfolio.

    Catamaran said as the firm’s President, Ranganath was instrumental in creating a foundation for the growth of the firm's investments and performance.

    Catamaran also appointed another Infosys veteran, Deepak Padaki, as its President.

    Padaki was with Infosys for three decades and left the company last month. He was Infosys’ EVP, Group Head – Strategy, M&A & Chief Risk Officer at the time he left the company.

    Catamaran said Padaki will be responsible for driving the firm’s investment strategy.

    "I am delighted on the appointment of Mr. Ranganath as Chairman. He has helped the firm grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years", NR Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, said in a statement.

    "I am also very pleased to welcome Deepak. Catamaran will benefit from his experience and leadership as it prepares to scale in this next phase of its journey", Murthy added.
