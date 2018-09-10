App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance MF to appoint Anand Gupta as fund manager of arbitrage fund from Sep 12

Gupta will be appointed as additional fund manager of Reliance Equity Savings Fund

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Mutual Fund will appoint Anand Devendra Gupta as Fund Manager of Reliance Arbitrage Fund with effect from September 12, the fund house said in an addendum. Gupta will replace Payal Wadhwa Kaipunjal.

Gupta will be appointed as additional fund manager of Reliance Equity Savings Fund, along with Sanjay Parekh, Anju Chhajer, and Kinjal Desai, with effect from Sep 12.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:39 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Reliance Mutual Fund

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.