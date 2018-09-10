Reliance MF to appoint Anand Gupta as fund manager of arbitrage fund from Sep 12

Reliance Mutual Fund will appoint Anand Devendra Gupta as Fund Manager of Reliance Arbitrage Fund with effect from September 12, the fund house said in an addendum. Gupta will replace Payal Wadhwa Kaipunjal.

Gupta will be appointed as additional fund manager of Reliance Equity Savings Fund, along with Sanjay Parekh, Anju Chhajer, and Kinjal Desai, with effect from Sep 12.

All other features of the schemes will remain unchanged.