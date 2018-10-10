App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

NBFCs not competition for banks as they play a complementary role, says Shriram Transport Finance MD

Bankers are worried since the loans they give NBFCs are secured loans, raising the question of legality if the latter sells it portfolio to other players.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The State Bank of India's (SBI) decision to buy good-quality assets from non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) could prove to be beneficial to the sector, believes Umesh Revankar, MD of Shriram Transport Finance. NBFC companies have been facing a liquidity crunch following debt repayment defaults by IL&FS and its subsidiaries.

Bankers are worried since the loans they give NBFCs are secured loans, raising the question of legality if the latter sells it portfolio to other players.

"We are playing only a complementary role to banks. There is no competition. We do not encroach into the space where banks do their lending," Revankar said. He added that the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year will see loan growth between 45 -55 percent owing to greater spending in the festive season.

Revankar underplayed the possibility of borrower default in the commercial space, saying that asset quality was good in the harvest season.

Watch the full interview for more...
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 03:33 pm

tags #banking #CNBC #default #ILFS #NBFC #video

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.