HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Mar 22, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DHFL Pramerica AMC ropes in Kotak Mahindra Wealth Management’s Rajesh Iyer as CEO

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DHFL Pramerica Asset Management has appointed Rajesh Iyer as the Chief Executive of the fund house with effect from March 21, stated a press release from the fund house.

Prior to joining DHFL Pramerica AMC, Iyer was working as Senior Executive Director and Head – Investment Advisory Services & Family Office at Kotak Wealth Management. He had joined Kotak Wealth Management in 2006.

Iyer has been in the BFSI sector and has over two decades of experience in the capital markets industry. His expertise includes equity research, proprietary fund management for bank treasuries and investment advisory.

He was also associated with brands such as UTI-Nomura Securities, TAIB Bank EC and the National Bank of Bahrain.

DHFL Pramerica is a JV between DHFL, in India and U.S. headquartered Prudential Financial Inc. Pramerica.

DHFL Pramerica AMC is a joint venture between Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL) and Prudential Financial. DHFL Pramerica AMC assets of more than Rs 25,622 crore across 22 open-ended funds.

#Business #DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund #MF News

