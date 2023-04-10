Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q4 preview: Five things to watch out for

TCS will be kickstarting the IT sector’s Q4 earnings season, and given the global macro headwinds, there will a lot to unpack for the sector and its prospects in FY24. A poll by CNBC TV18 shows that overall growth for Q4 is expected to be less than in Q3 as uncertainty continues to prevail amidst a tough business environment. QoQ revenue growth estimates have varied from 0.1 percent to 1.7 percent.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's group on Monday listed out details of the USD 2.87 billion stake sales in group firms since 2019 and how USD 2.55 billion of this was ploughed back into business, as it looked to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim of Rs 20,000 crore coming into the conglomerate through 'shell companies'.

State Bank of India to consider fund raising up to $2 billion on April 18

Weather forecasting company Skymet anticipates 'below normal' monsoon in India with 94 percent of the long-period average (LPA) rainfall of 868.6mm for four months from June to September 2023. In its earlier foreshadow released on January 4, Skymet assessed the monsoon to be sub-par and now retains the same. Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 percent after the company reported an 8 percent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The stock jumped 5.37 percent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 percent to Rs 473.10. On the NSE, it climbed 5.31 percent to finish at Rs 460.90 per share. Will the situation be any different when oil hits $100 the next time around? Highly unlikely. Some analysts, in fact, say the current round of output reduction will have a more damaging impact on global growth. The Supreme Court on April 10 granted permission to Vedanta to carry out maintenance work at its closed Sterlite plant in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. The decision was made based on the report of a High Powered Committee (HPC) formed by the government of Tamil Nadu to inspect the structural and civil safety of the plant. Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness are being held in several public and private facilities across the country on April 10.

Moneycontrol News