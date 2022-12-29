 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

India's current account deficit surges to all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September

As a percentage of GDP, India's July-September CAD is 4.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in April-June and 1.3 percent in July-September 2021.

RBI Financial Stability Report: Gross NPAs of Indian banks fall to seven-year low in September

Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios, the RBI report said.