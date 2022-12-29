Here are the top stories this evening:

India's current account deficit surges to all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September

As a percentage of GDP, India's July-September CAD is 4.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in April-June and 1.3 percent in July-September 2021.

RBI Financial Stability Report: Gross NPAs of Indian banks fall to seven-year low in September

Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios, the RBI report said.

Cough syrup deaths: India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the External Affairs Ministry said. FM Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever. KFin Technologies shares slip slightly on debut This was the fifth weak debut this month. Landmark Cars, Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, and Uniparts India — all closed significantly lower on their first day out. Amid funding winter, here are the startup honchos who bought prime real estate in 2022 While a so-called funding winter gripped the country's startup ecosystem this year and resulted in thousands of layoffs, several of its top honchos were able to buy properties at prime locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, showed a report by property data platform Zapkey. Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant. See pics from their 'Roka' in Rajasthan Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

