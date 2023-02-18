Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

Here is a collection of the most important stories this afternoon:

MC Exclusive| A bot can replace 50 ordinary people, but not one extraordinary person: Rajiv Bajaj

“A robot can replace the work of 50 ordinary men but not one extraordinary man,” Rajiv Bajaj, in a conversation about the possible invasion of chatbots such as ChatGPT.

Moneycontrol has been experimenting with various formats that ChatGPT can generate and, as part of that, we asked the bot to generate a poem about the CEO of Bajaj Auto. Read more here.

More layoffs in the offing? Meta gives poor performance reviews to thousands of employees Meta has given poor performance reviews to thousands of employees, raising fears that the tech giant could be preparing for another wave of job cuts after laying off 11,000 workers.

Design trends 2023: How to zhuzh up those boring walls According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Meta ranked approximately 7,000 employees as “subpar” in recent performance reviews. The parent company of Facebook and Instagram also did away with a bonus metric, according to the report. Read more. IAF plane carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa arrives in Gwalior Twelve cheetahs from South Africa were flown into Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, from where they will be taken to the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Sheopur district for release into quarantine enclosures. An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane carrying the felines landed at the Gwalior air base around 10 am. Read more here. Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case The CBI has called Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case nearly three months after filing the charge sheet in the case, officials said Saturday. Sisodia, called on Sunday for questioning, has not been named as accused in the charge sheet, they said. Read more here. How the Big Fat Indian Wedding got fatter Some 35 lakh couples will tie the knot in the first half of 2023, according to an estimate by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The cumulative spend across these 70-lakh weddings? Rs 13 lakh crore, again, according to CAIT estimates. To be sure, weddings come in all sizes and price ranges - from paperless invites and intimate gatherings to lavish set-ups and a guest list that runs into the hundreds, even thousands. Read more here.

