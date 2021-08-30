Moneycontrol PRO presents Option Omega 2.0: Tuesday, 31st August, at 8 PM with Ashok Devanampriya on ‘The Panini Positional Premium Peel Strategy’

OPTION OMEGA 2.0 is one of the largest online conferences for retail options traders in India where some of the best minds will share their deep trading knowledge.

It’s an exclusive annual event of the Traders Gurukul family. This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming the live webinars from 20th-31st August, 2021, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. Session recordings will be made available 2-3 days after the event and will be accessible for the next one month. To know more, click here.

The online conference comprises 3 different themes: Positional Trading Strategies, Intraday Trading Strategies and Expiry Day Trading Strategies.



The event features:

In this last webinar on Option Omega 2.0 and seventh on theme Positional Option Trading Strategy, watch Ashok Devanampriya, CEO, Cautilya Capital share insights on ‘The Panini Positional Premium Peel Strategy’.

Ashok Devanampriya is the CEO of Cautilya Group & also the founder of Traders Gurukul. He is a seasoned stock market investment professional with a decade of experience in investing and trading. He is the co-founder of www.Stratazon.in – One of the very few exclusive strategy development firm in India.

He is a Techno Fundamental Investor, Positional Price Action Trader, GANN Practitioner & an Intraday Algo Trader. He preaches the concept of Techno Fundamental Analysis of stocks to generate better returns and long term growth in Indian equity markets. He has been a Gann practitioner and working on Algo models to be built on Gann methods. He uses price action methods along with Gann levels for positional trading. He is also an algorithmic trader in the Indian derivative market. His robots run automatically without any manual intervention in the intraday setups.

Before the idea of Entrepreneurship caught his thoughts, he was associated with many global MNCs like SAP, TOYOTA & i2. He has 15+ years of experience in the areas of Investment banking, Equity portfolio management, SAP for Banking, SAP for Finance, SAP Supply Chain management, SAP FICO, Business consulting. He has delivered many complex projects in the Investment banking, automotive, consumer electronics, Life Sciences, Oil & Gas, & FMCG industries across North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Japan regions.

Ashok holds a bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering from P.E.S. Institute of Technology in Bangalore, India & an MBA in Strategic Planning from Edinburgh University Business School - United Kingdom. He got his specialization in Effective Asset Management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Positional options trading comes with many challenges. You should have better visibility of the risk involved, the max drawdown and the corresponding adjustments in case of crisis.

In this webinar, you will learn about The Panini Positional Premium Peel strategy which is a combination of Options writing and also buying through a mathematical approach in order to make reasonable returns in the long run with respectable drawdowns.

The other speakers for the event are Puneet Tewani, Saket Ramakrishna, Jyoti Budhia, Tina Gadodia, Alchemist Gurumurthy, Abhijit Pathak, Dharmik Thakker, Murli Deshpande, Sivakumar Jayachandran, Nitish Narang and Santosh Pasi.

