Your Money

When should you sell your mutual funds?

Investors spend a considerable amount of time picking the best funds. But generally, they are not very clear about how and when to exit/sell the same funds. More often than not, they end up not exiting, at times citing diversification. While regular and unnecessary churn is best avoided (as it leads to frictional costs in the form of capital gains taxation), it is still important to know when to exit a fund. Here is how to go about deciding when to exit your mutual funds.