PE/VC funding to Indian startups slowed more than 20% in first 9 months of 2022

The funding coming into Indian companies through the private equity, venture capital (PE, VC) route slowed a little over 20 percent by value in the first nine months of 2022 as investors cut their exposure to private markets amid rising inflation and shrinking liquidity. The funding winter has also led to investors making smaller-sized bets, especially at late-stage deals. Read here.