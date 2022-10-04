English
    Last Updated : October 04, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, a slip below 16,800 can trigger more weakness

      The Nifty retreated on October 3 after a sharp rebound in the previous session to close 207 points, or 1.2 percent, lower at 16,887. Weakness in global markets amid fears of slowing growth and a fall in manufacturing PMI at home in September triggered selling pressure. The index formed a bearish candlestick on the daily charts, indicating a lack of strength. The index though managed to defend crucial support of 16,750-16,800. If it fails to hold the support, then the index can slide to 16,600-16,300 in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Electronics Mart India IPO to open
      SAMCO MF's Timer STP, Overnight Debt Fund NFO launch
      MHT CET 2022 Counselling registration ends
      GATE 2023: Last day to apply
      Kia to launch electric model of EV6 GT
      Xiaomi to unveil Redmi Pad
      Xiaomi to launch ‘Xiaomi 12T’ smartphones
      Tomorrow
      EAM S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand & Australia
      OPEC+ meeting
      PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS-Bilaspur
      Telangana CM to declare name of his national party

      Microsoft to discontinue Swiftkey on iOS

      Close

    • Big Story

      Bank lending rates set to rise further on expected RBI tightening, says expert

      Aditya Acharekar, associate director of credit rating firm CareEdge, said since the RBI had moved out of its accommodative stance and was focused on targeting inflation against the backdrop of global happenings, there was a likelihood of a further hike in the repo rate in FY23. Hence, lending rates are also likely to rise further as banks would pass on the hike as much as possible to protect their margins, he added. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Should you invest in bank FDs now?

      The average FD investor continues to lose money, net of inflation. On top of that, FD interest income is taxable. Therefore, both inflation and taxation eat into the gross returns. One should therefore reflect on whether there is merit in investing in bank FDs even as rates are going up. Read more on this here.

    • Startup Tales

      PE/VC funding to Indian startups slowed more than 20% in first 9 months of 2022

      The funding coming into Indian companies through the private equity, venture capital (PE, VC) route slowed a little over 20 percent by value in the first nine months of 2022 as investors cut their exposure to private markets amid rising inflation and shrinking liquidity. The funding winter has also led to investors making smaller-sized bets, especially at late-stage deals. Read here.

    • Automobile

      5 cars expected to be launched in Oct 2022

      Out of the 5 cars that are expected to be launched this month, three are electric and the remaining two are conventional internal combustion engines (ICEs). Electric and hybrids are in the spotlight now more than ever before. Here are the 5 cars we expect to see this month. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      All about ad veteran Dan Wieden who coined Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ slogan

      Ad veteran Dan Wieden's passing has left the world reminiscing his imprint on the world of creative marketing. He was best known for coining the hugely-popular slogan "Just Do It" for Nike. Dan Wieden, 77, was the co-founder of Wieden+Kennedy, a global agency based on his belief that advertising was not about selling but creating strong relationships between companies and their customers. Read here.

    tags #Bank FDs #bank lending rates #Big Stories #car launches #Dan Wieden #Essential 7 #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #RBI repo rate hike #startups #stock market

