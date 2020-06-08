App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 01:40 PM IST

Marksans Pharma recalls 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug due to cancer causing chemical

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Marksans Pharma on Monday said it is recalling 11,279 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin extended release tablets due to presence of a cancer causing contaminant.

The recalled batch contains 11,279 bottles, it added. Metformin extended release tablets are indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Business #cancer causing chemical #Companies #diabetes drug #Marksans Pharma

