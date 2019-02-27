Zerodha server down due to connectivity issue, management clarifies

India's largest retail brokerage Zerodha faced connectivity issues in the morning on February 27, 2019 that resulted in a major trading order backlog.

"Major backlog of orders has piled up as a result of the connectivity issue," Nikhil Kamath, director of the broking firm said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He further said the company has put in considerable effort in upgrading its systems and hence the connectivity issues should sort out very soon and orders should be cleared in the next few minutes.

According to him, the technology which they have currently can support more clients than they have right now.

Zerodha has grown exponentially in the last few years in terms of client base as well as revenue.

In 2014, the brokerage has 50,628 clients on its book, which increased to 12.41 lakh in 2018. Its revenue from operations increased multi-fold to Rs 560 crore in 2018, from Rs 221 crore in FY17 and Rs 110 crore in FY16.